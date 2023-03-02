Halle Berry won the Best Female Oscar for the first time for 2001's for the movie Monster's Ball. She received her first Oscar as a black woman. At the time of receiving the award, Berry noted that she "wanted to help open doors for anonymous, unknown black women."

Having accomplished successful works, Berry drew attention in 2020 with his roles in John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum and X-Men: Days of Future Past.

HOW MANY OSCARS HAS HALLE BERRY WON?

In one of his speeches, Berry said: “The speech I gave is one of my biggest heartbreaks. The next morning I was thinking: “I was chosen to open the door, wow.” After that, no one came. Now I ask: “Was that moment really important or was it just for me?” I believed I was part of something much bigger than myself. I felt like a lot bigger than me because there were people who had to win before me but they didn't.

“Now I realize it's naive to expect a statuette to change everything. It's wrong to think that just because I won an award, I have a place with the others the next day. I had to keep walking by creating a road out of lands where there was no road.”

The fact that the Oscar terms have been updated in recent years, seems to make Berry reach his dream.

Berry's Awards

2002 Monster's Ball Best Actress

2003 Monster's Ball Best Film Actress in a Leading Role

2000 Introducing Dorothy Dandridge Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Television Movie

2000 Introducing Dorothy Dandridge Best Actress in a Miniseries or Motion Picture – Television

2000 Introducing Dorothy Dandridge Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Miniseries or Television Movie

2002 Monster's Ball Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role

