Iconic Bat Out Of Hell star Meat Loaf dies at 74

American rock singer Meat Loaf, who is known by his Bat Out Of Hell album, has died at the age of 74, his family confirmed early Friday.

"Our hearts are broken to announce that the incomparable Meat Loaf passed away tonight surrounded by his wife Deborah, daughters Pearl and Amanda and close friends," a Facebook post read.

"We know how much he meant to so many of you and we truly appreciate all of the love and support as we move through this time of grief in losing such an inspiring artist and beautiful man," his family continued. "From his heart to your souls…don't ever stop rocking!"

The Bat Out of Hell album sold 100 million copies worldwide, remaining as one of the top 10 selling albums of all time.

The Dallas-born star also appeared in movies such as Fight Club, The Rocky Horror Picture Show and Wayne's World.

In 1993, his hit I'd Do Anything For Love (But I Won't Do That) became the UK's best-selling single and earned him a Grammy Award.