Living area believed to be from Middle Ages found in eastern Turkey

A living space thought to belong to the Middle Ages was discovered in an area overlooking eastern Lake Van in Turkey.

Excavation efforts led by archeology professor Rafet Cavusoglu from Van Yuzuncu Yil University are ongoing at the historical areas in the city center of the Tusba district in Van province.

Efforts are carried out in a mountainous area at an altitude of 1,800 meters (5,905 feet), opposing Carpanak Island in Citoren that is 30 kilometers (19 miles) from Tusba district.

Tusba, also known as Thusba, was the capital of the Urartian kingdom in the 9th century BC.

Previously, remains of a castle dating 2,800 years ago were discovered during an excavation project in a nearby area.

A three-room living space carved into bedrock was discovered near the remains of previous finds as excavations teams began research.

Remains of pottery were found in the living area with a length of 6 meters (20 feet) and a diameter of 3 meters (10 feet) carved into the bedrock, which was determined not to be registered in the inventory of cultural assets.

"We understand from the pottery and potsherds that this was a settlement used in the Middle Ages. One of the most important features of this place is that it is located at a very dominant point," Cavusoglu told Anadolu Agency.

He said the space was established in a very strategic area that oversees historical trade routes.

"The ancient road route passed by the edge of Lake Van,” he said. “This place is located at a point where you can see all these routes. The eastern part of the settlement has been destroyed. It was arranged on two floors. This feature is used in both the early and Middle Ages."