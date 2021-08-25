Netflix to air documentary on F1 legend Michael Schumacher in September

Online streaming platform Netflix will air a documentary on legendary racer Michael Schumacher, Formula 1 confirmed on Wednesday.

"Supported by the Schumacher family, the film charts the German’s rise from his father’s karting track in Kerpen to becoming Formula 1’s most successful ever driver, claiming 91 victories and seven world championships with Benetton and Ferrari," it said in a statement.

The documentary Schumacher, set to be released on Sept.15, features interviews with his family, including his father, wife Corinna, and his two children -- Gina and Formula One racing driver Mick.

The 52-year-old legend was injured in an accident on Dec. 29, 2013, when he went skiing at a ski center in Meribel, the French Alps.

The seven-time F1 world champ is still battling with a severe traumatic brain injury.

