Orthodox monastery in Turkey’s Black Sea region open to visitors after restoration

An Orthodox monastery in Turkey’s Black Sea province of Trabzon has reopened to visitors after restorations.

Panagia Keramesta, also known as Kizlar (Girls) Monastery in Turkey, is believed to be constructed during the reign of then-Byzantine Emperor Alexios III (1349–1390), and took its final shape in the 19th century after several renovations over the centuries.

The monastery comprises a rock church on the south side, a chapel near the entrance, and a few cells. The church contains inscriptions and portraits of Alexios III, his wife Theodora, and his mother Irene.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Trabzon Mayor Murat Zorluoglu said visiting the monastery will be free of charge until Oct. 15.

“This place was also designed as a living museum. It will play a very important role in the cultural and artistic life of Trabzon throughout the year,” he said.

AA