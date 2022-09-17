Photo exhibition on 'hidden gems of Anatolia' opened in New York

Turkish Airlines (THY) and the Türkiye's consulate general in New York opened on Friday the CONNECT photography exhibition showcasing the "hidden gems of Anatolia."

The opening ceremony was held at the Turkish House, “one of Türkiye’s most prominent diplomatic centers in the world,” the nation’s flag carrier said in a statement.

“The 'CONNECT' exhibition highlights landscape photography from different regions of Türkiye and 49 cities, from emphasizing the hidden gems of Anatolia to revealing new perspectives on well-known and celebrated destinations,” according to the press release.

Consisting of photographs from the lens of Murat Dagaslan, the exhibition is curated by Serhat Kula.

“Centered around the concept of Pangea, the super-continent that existed millions of years ago, the exhibition pays homage to Turkish Airlines’ extensive connectivity as the global airline that flies to more countries than any other,” the release said.

“In many ways, Türkiye’s history is that of humanity,” said Ahmet Bolat, Turkish Airlines chairperson of the board and executive committee. “With countless cultures making their home on this remarkable land, it is apparent to visitors how pivotal a role these lands have played in the development of civilized societies.

“More than 30 years ago we started flying to the US and Turkish Airlines will be celebrating its 90th anniversary next year. Our mission today, as it was then, is to bridge continents, connect countries and unite communities,” he added.