Power of the Dog, Succession take top honors at 2022 Golden Globes

Jane Campion’s Netflix film The Power of the Dog and HBO’s Succession both grabbed top honors at this year’s Golden Globes, which did not air on either a broadcast or streaming service.

The event was held as a private event not to be live-streamed as announced earlier by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, which hosts the awards, once seen as hinting who might win the Academy Awards.

There was also no red carpet.

The winners were announced on the organization’s official website and social media accounts.

“Welcome to the 79th Annual #GoldenGlobes. Things may look a little different this year but we're here to celebrate and applaud some enormous talent starting NOW! Looking forward to where the night takes us,” the organizers said on Monday.

Last May, US network NBC, which had aired the show since 1996, announced that it would not carry the Golden Globes in 2022.

The moves follow decisions in recent days by some of the major players in Hollywood filmmaking – Warner Bros. Studios, Netflix, and Amazon Studios – to all cut ties with the organizer.

An investigation by the L.A. Times last year also uncovered financial and ethical lapses in the association, and some of Hollywood's most powerful publicists have claimed their celebrity clients were subjected to racist and sexist behavior by its members and staff and were also denied the ability to promote their work on minority-driven projects.

The group already had a long-held reputation that its small number of 87 members was easily influenced by awards-seekers, compared to the 10,000-strong membership of the group that votes on the Academy Awards.

Last November, the 78-year-old association also announced a set of reforms from membership and governance to diversity and ethics.

2022 winners list for film:

Best Motion Picture for Drama – The Power of the Dog

Best Director – Motion Picture – Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture for drama – Nicole Kidman, Being the Ricardos

Best Performance by an Actor in a motion picture in a motion – Drama– Will Smith, King Richard

Best Motion Picture for Musical or Comedy – West Side Story

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture for musical or Comedy – Rachel Zegler, West Side Story

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy – Andrew Garfield, tick, tick…BOOM!

Best Screenplay for Motion Picture – Belfast

Best Original Score for Motion Picture – Hans Zimmer, Dune

Best Original Song for Motion Picture – No Time To Die theme, No Time To Die

TV winners

Best Television Series – Drama– Succession

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Drama – Michaela Jaé (MJ) Rodriguez, Pose

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Drama – Jeremy Strong, Succession

Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy – Hacks

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series– Musical or Comedy – Jean Smart, Hacks

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy – Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

Best Television Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television -The Underground Railroad

Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or a Motion Picture Made For Television – Michael Keaton, Dopesick

Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or a Motion Picture Made for Television – Kate Winslet, Mare of Easttown

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role on Television – Sarah Snooke, Succession

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role on Television – O Yeong-su, Squid Game