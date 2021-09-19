Turkish museum receives European Museum Academy award

Turkey’s Troy Museum has been deemed worthy of the European Museum Academy Special Award.

The Ministry of Culture and Tourism said in a statement on Sunday that the museum in the northwestern Canakkale province also received the 2020 European Museum of the Year Special Appreciation Award.

Troy Museum is the first Turkish museum granted special awards of both the European Museum of the Year and the European Museum Academy.

It is one of the most important contemporary archeology museums in the world, the statement added.

Located near the archaeological site of the ancient city of Troy, the museum opened to visitors in October 2018.

AA