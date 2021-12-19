2 children among 4 dead in light plane crash off Australia

At least four people, including children, were killed when a light plane crashed off Australia's east coast on Sunday.

Two men and two children were confirmed dead after a light plane crashed in shallow waters near Redcliffe, a bayside suburb north of Brisbane, at around 9 a.m. local time on Sunday (2200GMT Saturday), according to local media reports.

The chief commissioner of the Australian Transport Bureau, Angus Mitchell, told media that teams from Brisbane and Canberra would be at the scene to determine the cause of the crash.

He also called on any potential witnesses to come forward to help authorities with the investigation.