3 killed in explosion in Pakistani army's industrial complex

At least three people were killed and two others wounded in a massive explosion in the Pakistani army’s largest industrial complex in the northeastern Wah town, 47 kilometers (29 miles) northwest of the capital Islamabad.

According to the Pakistani army, the explosion occurred due to a technical fault in a plant of the Pakistan Ordnance Factories.

The injured were taken to hospital after the accidental explosion, said an army statement.

Pakistan Ordnance Factories (POF), the country's largest defense industrial complex under the Ministry of Defense Production, produces conventional arms and ammunitions to international standards.

“The accident site has been cleared by POF technical emergency response team,” the army further said.

The videos aired on local television channels showed the explosion sending a huge column of black smoke into the air.

However, the army did not share more details about the explosion and its damages.

AA