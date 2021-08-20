5 Turkish workers stranded in Kabul rescued by Turkish authorities

Five Turkish healthcare workers who found themselves stranded in the Afghan capital Kabul this week were rescued by Turkish security forces after they appealed for help online.

The healthcare workers – including two women – came to Afghanistan a few weeks ago to work in a hair transplant clinic but after Sunday’s Taliban takeover, issued a call for help in a video they posted on social media.

Responding to the call, Turkish security forces safely brought the workers to Kabul Hamid Karzai International Airport for evacuation.

Speaking to Anadolu Agency, Aleyna Tiki, one of the workers who sought help, thanked the Turkish security forces, including the police special operations team, for their timely rescue.

"Our Turkish soldiers and police special operations team gave us a lot of support here," she said.

"Our government didn’t abandon us here. They immediately contacted us to help out," she added.

Taking Kabul on Sunday, the Taliban effectively seized control of Afghanistan, with the president and other top officials leaving the country.

The unexpected takeover triggered a rush to flee Afghanistan, including foreign nationals who feared for their safety amid the tumultuous events.

