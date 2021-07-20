71 people accredited for Tokyo Olympics test positive for COVID-19

A total of 71 people accredited for the Tokyo Olympics have tested positive for COVID-19, organizers said on Tuesday, just days before the start of the major sports event.

Among those who tested positive were athletes, officials, and volunteers.

On Monday, two athletes tested positive for coronavirus in the Olympic village.

Czech beach volleyball player Ondreje Perusic and his partner David Schweiner will not be able to compete in the Olympics because the former tested positive for coronavirus, the Czech Volleyball Federation announced.

Meanwhile, an undisclosed member of the US gymnastics team also tested positive for COVID-19. On Sunday, three members of the South African men's soccer team, including two players, were also infected.

Japan has barred spectators from attending the delayed Olympics, scheduled from July 23 to Aug. 8. Olympic host city Tokyo has entered a state of emergency, which will be in place until Aug. 22 due to surging virus infections.

The athletes’ village is meant to be a bubble for all athletes who have traveled to Japan for the Games.

AA