9 dead amid record rainfall in South Korea, 7 missing

South Korean authorities on Wednesday said that at least nine people were killed and seven remain missing due to record downpours over the last three days that flooded homes, roads, and subway stations in the capital Seoul, local media reported.

The floods also hit areas in Gyeonggi province, which surrounds Seoul, and the neighboring Gangwon province to the east, Yonhap News Agency reported.

Over 2,500 homes and buildings were flooded, causing locals financial damages.

Seoul and its surrounding areas received around 525 millimeters of rain over the three days, according to the Korea Meteorological Administration.

So far, 17 people have been injured, while 570 were displaced and transferred to safe areas in Seoul.

Authorities said that over 1,250 people were evacuated from their homes in other parts of the country after their dwellings were inundated.

Meanwhile, President Yoon Suk-yeol apologized to the nation after public criticism against his government for lack of facilities to control the flood damages.

"I pray for the victims and apologize on behalf of the government to the people who suffered inconveniences," Yonhap quoted Yoon as saying.

Some roads and railways in Seoul were also shut down due to the rain floods.

The meteorological department issued a warning for heavy rain in the Chungcheong province in the central region of the East Asian country.