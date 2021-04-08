9 missing in China after blast hits demolition site

Search and rescue operations are continuing at a demolition company site in northern China hit by a blast, local government said on Thursday.

At least nine people are missing while three were injured in the Wednesday blast in Chicheng county in northern China's Hebei province, Xinhua News quoted local authorities as saying.

The accident happened on Wednesday evening when workers were busy disposing of expired explosives for a mining company at a local security firm site.

The incident occurred after six workers were killed in eastern China the same day.

