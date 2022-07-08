Afghans have no good memories of ‘major non-NATO’ ally status: Taliban

The Taliban-led interim administration on Thursday chided the US decision to rescind Afghanistan’s designation as a major non-NATO ally.

“The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) is not worried,” Zabihullah Mujahid, spokesperson for the interim government, said about US President Joe Biden’s intention.

“What benefit did this title have for Afghanistan?” Mujahid asked in a statement.

Biden on Wednesday notified Congress of his intent to officially rescind Afghanistan’s designation as a major non-NATO ally.

“In accordance with section 517 of the Foreign Assistance Act of 1961, as amended (22 U.S.C. 2321k), I am providing notice of my intent to rescind the designation of Afghanistan as a Major Non‑NATO Ally,” Biden said in a letter to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

In July 2012, the US named Afghanistan a major non-NATO ally, which made it easier for Kabul to receive defense equipment from Washington.

Mujahid said Afghans have “suffered from this status” in the past 20 years and “they do not have good memories of it.”

However, the interim administration spokesperson added that Afghanistan under the Taliban rule wants good relations with Washington in the diplomatic and commercial sectors.

The Taliban returned to power after 20 years of war last August after the complete withdrawal of the US-led foreign forces from Afghanistan.