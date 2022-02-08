All 7 Indian soldiers found dead after hit by avalanche

All seven Indian army personnel, who went missing after hit by an avalanche, were found dead, an official said on Tuesday.

"Bodies of all seven individuals have been recovered from the avalanche site. Unfortunately, despite the best efforts of everyone involved, all seven have been confirmed deceased," a defense spokesman said.

"The bodies of the soldiers are currently being transferred from the avalanche site to the nearest Army medical facility for further formalities," the spokesman added.

The soldiers, who were part of a patrolling team, went missing in northeastern India after the avalanche struck them on Sunday.

The incident occurred in the high-altitude Kameng sector of Arunachal Pradesh state.

The area, located at an altitude of 14,500 feet, had been witnessing inclement weather with heavy snowfall for the past few days, according to the army.

The search and rescue operations concluded, the spokesman said.