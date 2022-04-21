Amid Ukraine war, China proposes 'global security initiative'

The Chinese president on Thursday proposed a “global security initiative” to promote “security for all" in the world.

“We need to work together to maintain peace and stability in the world,” Xi Jinping told Boao Forum for Asia Annual Conference 2022.

“Stability brings a country prosperity while instability leads a country to poverty,” said Xi, quoting a Chinese proverb to emphasize his initiative.

The Chinese proposal comes amid Russia’s war on Ukraine which began on Feb. 24 and during which nearly 15,000 people have been killed.

More than 5 million refugees have fled Ukraine since the war erupted two months ago, according to the UN.

It has also led to global instability in energy supplies as western nations mounted punishing sanctions on Russia to force it to halt its military operations against its southern neighbor.

China has, so far, avoided condemning Russia over its war on Ukraine. Instead, Beijing has insisted on facilitating dialogue between Moscow and Kyiv to seek a solution to the conflict.

Beijing has called for "solving the root cause" of the conflict while it has opposed the expansion of NATO.

However, Xi said security is the “precondition for development.”

“We humanity are living in an indivisible security community. It has been proven time and again that the Cold War mentality would only wreck the global peace framework, that hegemonism and power politics would only endanger world peace, and that bloc confrontation would only exacerbate security challenges in the 21st century,” the Chinese president said, apparently addressing the US.

To promote “security for all” in the world, Xi said: “China would like to propose a Global Security Initiative that we stay committed to the vision of common, comprehensive, cooperative and sustainable security, and work together to maintain world peace and security.”

Xi also called for respecting the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all countries emphasizing “non-interference in internal affairs, and respect for the independent choices of development paths and social systems made by people in different countries.”

Calling Asia an "anchor for world peace," the Chinese president said: "When Asia fares well, the whole world benefits."

"Therefore, we need to continue developing and strengthening Asia, demonstrate Asia's resilience, wisdom and strength, and... a powerhouse for global growth and a new pacesetter for international cooperation," he added.

While urging "peaceful resolution of differences and disputes" through dialogue and consultation, Xi rejected "double standards, and opposed the wanton use of unilateral sanctions and long-arm jurisdiction."