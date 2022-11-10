Apple restricting AirDrop ‘Everyone’ option in China in latest iOS

Apple is restricting its AirDrop "Everyone" option in China in the latest iOS version, according to online users' posts Thursday.

The "Everyone" option in AirDrop is now limited to 10 minutes on all iPhone models with the latest iOS 16.1.1 software version bought in China.

The option automatically reverts to "Contacts Only" after 10 minutes to prevent unwanted file sharing, according to posts.

The change also does not allow users in China to turn on AirDrop for unknown users for an unlimited time.

Some users argued that the change should have been made a long time ago and for all Apple models, since a user could forget to switch AirDrop off, causing sharing content with unknown users.