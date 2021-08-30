At least 5 rockets fired on Kabul airport, say local sources

At least five rockets were fired at the Afghan capital Kabul's Hamid Karzai International Airport on early Monday local time.

Local sources confirmed the rockets were fired but intercepted via defense systems installed at the airport.

Casualties are feared, but no immediate details were available.

US President Joe Biden had warned an attack was “very likely,” as the clock is ticking for the full withdrawal of US forces by the deadline, Tuesday, set by the Taliban, who took control of Kabul on Aug. 15.

