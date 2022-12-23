‘Ban on rallies near S.Korea’s presidential residence unconstitutional’

South Korea’s top court on Thursday ruled that a ban on rallies around the presidential residence "does not conform" to the country’s constitution.

“The ban does not conform to the Constitution,” ruled the Constitutional Court in a unanimous vote.

“It is an excessive limit that goes beyond the legislative objective,” the court observed.

South Korea had imposed a ban on rallies within a radius of 100 meters of the presidential residence – Cheong Wa Dae, the presidential office and residence of former President Moon Jae-in.

However, his successor Yoon Suk Yeol relocated the residence to Hannam-dong in the capital Seoul and works from an office in a nearby area.

“When an act or a law is ruled to be in discord with the Constitution, the law remains temporarily in effect in order to prevent confusion and to allow for a grace period for the legislative branch to come up with a replacement,” according to Yonhap News Agency.

“The grace period is designated to end on May 31, 2024.”