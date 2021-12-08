Bangladeshi court sentences 20 to death for murdering student

A Bangladeshi court on Wednesday sentenced 20 people to death over a 2019 case involving the murder of a student.

On Oct. 7, 2019, Abrar Fahad, a student of the Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET), was beaten to death by the student wing of the ruling party, Awami League, over a series of Facebook posts criticizing the government's deals with neighboring India.

The killing triggered nationwide protests.

Speaking to Anadolu Agency after the verdict was announced to a packed courtroom, the victim's father, Barkat Ullah said: "We are satisfied with the verdict now and we hope that it will be upheld in the higher court."

The verdict was announced by a court in the capital Dhaka in the presence of 22 people accused in the case. Three others are absconding.

Five people were handed down life sentences.

Barkat Ullah said his son wanted to pursue his higher education in Turkey.

"He had learnt the Turkish language and very often told us that he would go to Turkey for higher education and return to Bangladesh to serve the homeland," he said.

Public prosecutor Mosharrof Hossain Kajal expressed his satisfaction at the verdict.

"This verdict will play a significant role in preventing recurrence of such heinous practices on university campuses," he added.

Defense lawyer Faruque Hossain, however, said that his clients were aggrieved and they would challenge the verdict in a higher court.