Cambodia reports 2nd highest daily COVID-19 cases

Cambodia reported 841 new coronavirus cases on Monday, the nation’s second-highest daily total, state-run media reported.

There are now 15,361 coronavirus cases in the Southeast Asian country of over 16 million, and 106 related deaths, according to the country's national press agency, Agence Kampuchea Presse. The highest single-day toll is 880.

The new infections – all community cases – were found in 11 provinces and the capital Phnom Penh.

To curb a sudden surge of coronavirus cases, the government imposed a lockdown in the capital and Takhmao town of Kandal province on April 5, which will end on May 5.

Prime Minister Hun Sen has said that "there is no reason to continue the lockdown, but we can lock down small areas with high risk of transmission."

Cambodia has so far received more than four million doses of COVID-19 vaccines via donation and purchase. About 1.4 million people, both civilians and those in the military, have been inoculated.

