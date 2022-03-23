China finds 'badly damaged' black box of crashed airplane

One of the two black boxes from the China Eastern Airlines flight which crashed this week has been found, state media said on Wednesday.

The plane, Boeing 737-800 with 123 passengers and nine crew members, was flying from China's Kunming to Guangzhou when it crashed in a mountainous area near the eastern city of Wuzhou on Monday.

Search and rescue efforts still continue, but there has been no sign of survivors.

According to Global Times, the black box – a flight recorder in an aircraft that could reveal reasons for the crash – was found, but it was "badly damaged."

Aviation officials announced the finding at a press conference, and said the weather was not hazardous when the plane crashed. The flight, MU5735, had maintained normal communication with air traffic control unit until its sudden fall, they added.

At the same briefing, an official of the China Eastern Airlines said the aircraft had met the requirement for flying before departure, and the pilots were in good health.