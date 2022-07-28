China launches 1st solid propellant rocket into space

China's first large solid propellant rocket successfully launched into space on Wednesday, the country's leading national scientific institution said in a statement.

The 30-meter (8-foot) ZK-1A Lijian rocket was launched from Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in the Gobi Desert, Inner Mongolia, according to the statement by the China Academy of Sciences.

The rocket was dubbed "one arrow, six stars" because it carried six satellites into space, including a cutting-edge test satellite.

The rocket is the largest of its kind in China, measuring 2.65 m (8.8 ft) in diameter.

The statement said the rocket is a major project of the Chinese Academy of Sciences developed under China's 14th Five-Year Plan and "another innovative attempt in the field of aerospace science and technology."

“The development of innovative, advanced and economical launch vehicles will promote the transformation of the country's launch technology and development model. It is of great significance to promote and innovate and promote the development of space science,” it added.

“In terms of cost performance and other aspects, it has entered the advanced ranks in the field of solid launch vehicles in the world,” the statement said.