China records another 127 local virus cases

China recorded another 127 indigenous COVID-19 cases on Monday, the country’s health authority said.

In a statement, National Health Commission said the Chinese mainland recorded 127 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, mostly in central Henan province.

The data showed 102 virus cases were detected until Monday evening in Henan, 18 in northern Tianjin city while one each case was recorded in capital Beijing and northwestern Shaanxi province.

Chinese Vice Premier Sun Chunlan paid a visit to Tianjin between Jan. 12 to Monday where omicron cases have surged to 312 in the recent past.

Sun has asked local officials “to adopt effective measures and quick response to the epidemic,” Chinese daily Global Times reported.

China also logged 44 new imported cases on Monday in nine provincial-level regions.

The country has reported 105,258 COVID-19 cases, including 4,636 deaths, since the pandemic began in December 2019.

Meanwhile, self-ruled Taiwan Monday confirmed 66 new virus cases, including 17 locally transmitted infections, according to the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC).

The Taiwan island has reported 17,951 COVID-19 cases, including 851 deaths, since December 2019.