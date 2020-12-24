China suspends UK flights amid new virus strain

China on Thursday announced to suspend air travel with the UK amid the new strain of deadly coronavirus.

“Taking into account the practices of other countries, China has decided to suspend flights between China and the UK due to the new virus strain,” Foreign Ministry Spokesman Wang Wenbin told a news conference in Beijing, according to daily Global Times.

Earlier this week, China had suspended visa issuing facility in London as a measure against COVID-19.

More than 40 countries, including Turkey and those from Europe, have suspended air traffic with the UK after its discovery in the country. Some of them, including France, closed their land border too.

The newly discovered variant of COVID-19 is reported to be spreading 70% faster.

AA