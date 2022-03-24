China urges US, NATO to hold dialogue with Russia

China on Thursday urged the US and NATO to hold dialogue with Russia to “solve the root cause of the Ukraine crisis.”

According to China’s public broadcaster CGTN, Wang Wenbin, a Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman, said at a news conference that “the US and NATO should engage in dialogue with Russia to solve the root cause of the Ukraine crisis.”

The NATO leaders are meeting in Brussels on Thursday to discuss Russia’s war on Ukraine which began on Feb. 24.

“To resolve the crisis, we need rationality and cooling-down attitude rather than fueling the flames. Resuming the peace needs dialogue, not coercion, and for long-term stability, group-led confrontation won’t work out,” Wang said, according to daily Global Times.

He said that allegations that China is spreading disinformation on the Ukraine situation “is itself disinformation.”

“China has been holding objective and justified attitude, calling for realizing a ceasefire as soon as possible and avoiding a humanitarian crisis,” he added.

On Wednesday, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg had alleged that NATO allies are concerned that China would provide material support for the Russian war.

NATO leaders are also set to call on Belarus to end complicity in war and urge China “to live up to its responsibilities as a member of the UN Security Council, refrain from supporting Russia’s war effort and join the rest of the world calling for an immediate, peaceful end to this war,” Stoltenberg said.

The Russia-Ukraine war, which began on Feb. 24, has met international outrage with the EU, US, and UK, among others, implementing tough financial sanctions on Moscow.

At least 977 civilians have been killed so far in Ukraine and 1,594 injured, according to UN estimates. It has warned, however, that the exact toll is likely much higher as it has not been able to gain access to areas of increased hostilities.

Over 3.6 million Ukrainians have also fled to neighboring countries, according to the UN refugee agency.