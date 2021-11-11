China’s top political forum reaffirms President Xi’s ‘core position’

With an emphasis on “Chinese characteristics”, the one-party ruling regime in China on Thursday pledged to uphold “Comrade Xi Jinping’s core position in the Central Committee and in the party as a whole.”

A resolution adopted at the end of four-day 19th session of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC) said while it backs Xi’s core position, it also “upholds the Central Committee’s authority and its centralized, unified leadership to ensure that all party members act in unison.”

President Xi is also the secretary-general of CPC. On day first of the session, he delivered his administration report which was attended by a total of 197 members and 151 non-voting members of the Central Committee – the main organ of the ruling party that decides to implement most of its decisions.

The session deliberated on “major achievements and historical experience of the CPC’s 100 years of endeavors.”

Ruling out any compromise on the so-called “One Country, Two Systems”, the forum said Hong Kong and Macao should be governed by patriots.

“(It has) helped to restore order in Hong Kong and ensure a turn for the better in the region. All this has laid a solid foundation for advancing law-based governance in Hong Kong and Macao and for securing steady and continued success of the One Country, Two Systems policy,” the resolution said.

‘Taiwan independence firmly opposed’

On the self-ruled island nation of Taiwan, the forum asserted: “We uphold the one-China principle and the 1992 Consensus.”

“We firmly oppose separatist activities seeking ‘Taiwan independence’. We firmly oppose foreign interference. We have maintained the initiative and ability to steer cross-Strait relations,” it added.

The term “1992 Consensus” relates to a historic meeting on cross-strait relations between semi-official representatives of China and Taiwan that year.

The Central Committee said the Chinese military, People’s Liberation Army, has been “through an all-around revolutionary restructuring in preparation for the next stage, while our defense capabilities have grown in step with our economic strength.”

“Our people’s military, firmly carrying out the missions of the new era, has taken concrete actions to safeguard our national sovereignty, security, and development interests with an indomitable fighting spirit,” it said, adding the country has “enhanced security on all fronts and withstood many political, economic, ideological, and natural risks, challenges, and trials.”

The meeting was held amid China’s increasing tensions with the US over Taiwan, with Beijing accusing the Western countries of meddling in its “internal affairs.”

Beijing claims Taiwan, an island nation of some 24 million people, as a breakaway province, while Taipei has insisted on its independence since 1949 and has diplomatic relations with at least 15 countries.

The US formally recognized China in 1979 and shifted diplomatic relations from Taipei to Beijing, including Taiwan as part of mainland China.

The Taiwan Relations Act, a 1979 law, has guided US relations with Taiwan. Ties have also been informed by what is known as the Three Communiques, which are bilateral agreements with China.