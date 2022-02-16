Chinese president stresses diplomatic solution in Russia-Ukraine crisis in call with France

Chinese President Xi Jinping stressed a diplomatic solution to the Russia-Ukraine crisis during a telephone call Wednesday with his French counterpart, Emmanuel Macron.

Xi told Macron that the parties should seek a solution through talks, according to state-run Chinese Central Television (CCTV).

He also noted that reviving the Normandy Format talks between Ukraine, Russia, France, and Germany would be the right way to de-escalate tensions.

China has so far refrained from commenting on Russia's military buildup on the Ukrainian border.