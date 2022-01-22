Daily COVID-19 cases in Tokyo top 10,000 for 1st time

The daily count of COVID-19 cases in Tokyo has topped the 10,000 threshold for the first time since the start of the pandemic, the provincial governor’s office said on Saturday.

The tally of COVID-19 cases was reported as 11,227, bringing the total number in Japan’s capital to over 453,000.

The virus has claimed three lives in the past 24 hours, while 12 people are being treated in intensive care units.

In light of the recent surge in cases, the Japanese government on Friday expanded a limited state of emergency in 16 states, including Tokyo.

The limited state of emergency enables state governors to shorten work hours at restaurants, stop alcohol sales, and request that the public not travel outside of their home states.