Death toll from mosque bombing in Afghanistan rises to 47

The death toll from a bomb blast that hit a Shia mosque in Afghanistan's southern Kandahar province during Friday prayers rose to 47, according to local officials.

Murtaza Zarifi, a security officer at the Fatimiya mosque, claimed the attack was carried out by two suicide bombers.

Taliban forces have blocked all roads leading to the mosque where the attack took place.

The spokesman of the Interior Ministry under the Taliban administration, Saeed Khosti, earlier Friday confirmed the incident, announcing in a statement that an investigation has been launched.

The explosion comes days after a suicide bomb attack claimed by the Daesh/ISIS terror group on a Shia mosque in the northern city of Kunduz, which killed 46 people.

