Death toll from Philippines storm climbs to 150

The death toll from severe tropical storm Paeng, internationally known as Nalgae, has climbed to 150 in the Philippines, authorities said on Thursday.

National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) said in a statement that 36 people remain missing while 128 were injured during the heavy winds and rains in the Southeast Asian nation since last week.

The southern autonomous Bangsamoro region reported 63 deaths.

The storm swept through most of the southern Philippines, triggering floods and landslides.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Wednesday placed Region IV-A (Calabarzon), Bicol Region, Western Visayas, and Bangsamoro under a state of calamity for six months due to the devastation brought by Paeng.

It will allow the government to “effectively control prices of basic necessities and prime commodities and enable both the national and local governments to utilize their funds for rescue, recovery, and rehabilitation measures,” the presidential press secretary said.

Data released by NDRRMC shows nearly four million people were affected due to the storm in 17 regions across 74 provinces of the Philippines.

The government has set up nearly 2,100 evacuation centers as the storm displaced 1.2 million people.

The storm damaged 15,162 houses, 367 public structures, and 69,260 hectares (171,145 acres) of agricultural land.

Marcos has asked government departments and agencies to “continue the implementation of rescue, relief, and rehabilitation measures” in areas affected by the storm.

The president’s press secretary said the storm’s onslaught from Oct. 26 to 29 “resulted in deaths, property destruction, damage to agriculture and infrastructure, as well as disruption in the livelihood of thousands of people across multiple regions.”