Death toll from powerful Philippines typhoon rises to 375

The death toll from a powerful typhoon in the Philippines has climbed to 375 on Monday, according to local media.

The Philippine Star newspaper, citing police, said at least 500 people were injured, while 56 others are still missing after Typhoon Rai hit the southeastern islands on Thursday.

Many are said to have died or wounded after being struck by fallen trees, collapsed walls, and other debris.

The Philippine army has dispatched soldiers to the area to support search and rescue efforts.

The super typhoon, which reached a speed of 195 kilometers (121 miles) per hour, caused power outages and serious destruction in the southeastern islands.

Bicol, Western Visayas, Central Visayas, Eastern Visayas, Zamboanga Peninsula, Davao, Mimaropa, and Caraga regions are most affected.

The Department of Social Welfare and Development said 1.8 million were affected from the typhoon.

Rescue and emergency assistant efforts are continuing, and the government has announced $40 million in aid to deliver relief goods to people in the affected areas.

On average, about 20 storms and typhoons strike the Southeast Asian country every year.

Typhoon Rai is said to be the most powerful to hit the country in 2021.