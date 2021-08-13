Heavy rains, floods kill 21 in central China

Flooding sparked by heavy rains has killed at least 21 people and four others remain missing in central parts of China, local media reported on Friday.

Some 8,000 people have been affected as torrential rains lashed Liulin township in China’s Hubei province since Wednesday, authorities told state-run Xinhua News Agency.

Relief and rescue operations are underway in the area, authorities said.

Floodwaters rose to 3.5 meters (11.4 feet) due to consistent precipitation in Liulin, according to the local met department.

Earlier in July, at least 302 people were killed due to heavy rains and flooding in China's central Henan province.

AA