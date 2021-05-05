Indian foreign minister to self-isolate at G7 for coronavirus

India’s foreign minister will self-isolate at the G7 meeting of diplomats in the UK after possible exposure to coronavirus.

“Was made aware yesterday evening of exposure to possible Covid positive cases,” External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar said on Twitter on Wednesday.

The minister said that as an “abundant caution” and out of consideration for others, he will conduct his engagements virtually. “That will be the case with the G7 Meeting today as well," he added.

Jaishankar is in London to attend the G7 foreign ministers’ summit, though India is not a member state of the bloc made up of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the UK, and the US.

Meanwhile, the UK broadcaster Sky News reported that it understands "two members of the Indian delegation have tested positive for COVID-19, and that the group are now self-isolating."

India, the country most devastated by coronavirus recently, reported almost half of new coronavirus cases recorded in the world last week, according to the World Health Organization.

AA