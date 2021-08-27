International condemnation of terror attacks in Afghanistan pour in

World leaders and senior officials condemned Thursday’s terror attacks in Afghanistan's capital Kabul, which killed 90 people, including 13 American soldiers, and wounded over 150 others.

In a written statement, Qatar's Foreign Ministry strongly condemned the attacks and conveyed condolences to the relatives of those who lost their lives and wished a speedy recovery to the injured.

On Twitter, Jordan’s Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi "strongly condemned" the attacks.

"Our thoughts & prayers are with victims of these horrific crimes. Terrorism remains a dangerous threat that dictates continuation of global efforts to defeat it & protect the innocent form its crimes. Deepest condolences," he said.

Spain strongly condemns the Kabul airport attack, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said on Twitter.

"Our heartfelt solidarity with the victims. The international community stands with the Afghan people, ensuring their rights and dignity," he wrote.

Noting that Spain is working to evacuate "as many people as possible", Sanchez said "enormous work" is being done by all the personnel involved in the evacuations from Afghanistan on a "particularly difficult day."

He added that two more planes have arrived in Spain, one with 241 people on board and another with 95 passengers.

Long-term humanitarian protection

French President Emmanuel Macron extended his condolences to the families of the American and Afghan victims of the attack and expressed his support to the injured, said a statement from the Elysee Palace.

He emphasized that France will complete evacuations and provide long-term humanitarian action and protection for threatened Afghan nationals.

On Twitter, French Defense Minister Florence Parly offered her condolences to her US counterpart Lloyd Austin over the "horrendous attack."

"My thoughts are with the families and loved ones of the US Marines who lost their lives while helping those who wished to flee the terror. France stands with the United States," Parly added.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky also decried the "terrible terrorist attack" in Kabul.

"Deepest condolences to the people of the US & Afghanistan, to the families of the victims. Wish speedy recovery to the wounded. Terrorism must be condemned by all parties in Afghanistan. We must work jointly to evacuate those who need help," he said on Twitter.

In a statement, New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said: “Our thoughts and condolences are with all of those in Afghanistan who have lost lives or suffered injuries, including US forces, our other partners on the ground, and the families and friends of all who have been affected by this appalling attack.”

She added that New Zealand’s final Kabul evacuation flight was completed ahead of yesterday’s explosions, with all the evacuees taken to the United Arab Emirates.

'Heinous' terrorist attack

On Twitter, Pakistani Foreign Ministry spokesperson Asim Iftikhar Ahmad "strongly condemned" the "heinous" terrorist attack at Kabul airport.

"We condemn terrorism in all forms & manifestations, convey our condolences to bereaved families & pray for early recovery of the injured," he said.

Indian Foreign Ministry spokesman Arindam Bagchi also "strongly condemned" the bomb blasts in Kabul.

"Extend our heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims of this terrorist attack," Bagchi said on Twitter.

"Our thoughts and prayers also go out to the injured. Today’s attacks reinforce the need for the world to stand unitedly against terrorism and all those who provide sanctuaries to terrorists."

The ISIS-K terrorist group, the Afghan affiliate of Daesh/ISIS, claimed responsibility for the deadly attacks on media channels.

