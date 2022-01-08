Israeli national killed in Kazakhstan violence

An Israeli citizen was killed in violence in the Kazakh city of Almaty, according to the country’s foreign ministry on Saturday.

A ministry statement said it is arranging for the transfer of the body of Levan Kogeashvili, 22, for burial in Israel.

The ministry said it “hopes to see calm and order restored" in Kazakhstan, adding that the Israeli Embassy in the Kazakh capital Nur-Sultan is “in direct contact with Israeli citizens who are in the country in order to assist them during these times."

The Walla news website said, citing his family, that Kogeashvili was traveling in a car on his way to work when he was killed, denying that he was involved in the protests.

The violence stemming from protests over rising fuel prices have spread into massive riots across Kazakhstan over the past week, leaving at least 18 security officers and 26 protesters dead, according to the Kazakh Interior Ministry.

The ministry said 4,266 people were detained, including citizens of neighboring countries.

In response to the violence, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declared a state of emergency in the commercial capital Almaty and the oil-rich Mangystau region.