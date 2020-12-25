Japan charts plan for vaccination amid rising virus

Japan is planning to begin vaccination in late February as coronavirus infections are on the rise, with the capital Tokyo suffering a big hit.

The country’s health workers will be vaccinated by late February, NHK News reported on Friday, quoting a decision by Japan’s Health Ministry.

Elderly Japanese and people with underlying health conditions – including neurological diseases due to immunity impairment, abnormal chromosomes, serious mental and physical disorders, and sleep apnea – will be vaccinated by late March.

There are about 8.2 million people with underlying health conditions in the country.

Japan reported over 3,700 coronavirus cases on Thursday – the highest daily tally for a second straight day.

It has reported over 211,000 infections since the outbreak early this year, including over 3,100 deaths.

Tokyo remained the worst-hit city in the country with 884 cases reported on Friday. The capital has the highest number of cases in the country at 54,902.

US drugmaker Pfizer last week requested the Japanese government approve its vaccine to treat the deadly coronavirus – the first drug manufacturer to apply for it.

In an agreement signed earlier, Japan is expected to receive a supply of 120 million doses in the first half of next year.