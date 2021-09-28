Japan names China, Russia, N.Korea over cyber threats

Japan has for the first time named China, Russia, and North Korea as three countries responsible for cyber threats to the country.

The government of outgoing Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on Monday released a draft cybersecurity strategy for the next three years, Tokyo-based Kyodo News reported.

Suga’s Cabinet is expected to adopt the draft soon. The new strategy will replace the current one adopted by Japan in July.

“The situation in cyberspace contains the risk of rapidly developing into a critical situation and that the three states are suspected of being involved in hostile cyber activities,” the report said, citing the government draft.

It is not clear whether the incumbent Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) government will adopt the strategy before Suga steps down as the prime minister in the first week of next month.

The LDP will hold party leadership elections on Wednesday and the new leader is expected to succeed Suga, who announced early this month not to re-run for the party leadership.

According to the report, the draft said: “Japan will take tough countermeasures using every effective means and capability available including diplomatic responses and criminal prosecutions.”

Japan will also “accelerate cooperation” with its three Quad partners -- the US, Australia, and India -- in cyber security, besides the Association of Southeast Asian Nations “to realize a free and open Indo-Pacific region.”

