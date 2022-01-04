Landslide kills 5 in China

At least five people were killed while nine others remain missing after a landslide hit a construction site in China, local media reported on Tuesday.

The incident was reported in the Bijie city of southwestern China's Guizhou province on Monday evening, officials from the local municipal government of Bijie said, noting that many people were stuck under the mud.

On Tuesday by 8 a.m. local time (0000GMT), five bodies were recovered and three people were rescued from the site, while nine were still missing, the state-run Xinhua News reported.

Those rescued were hospitalized, with their condition currently stable, it added.

Local authorities rushed more than 720 personnel from emergency, fire, and public security departments to join the rescue and relief mission.