A powerful 6.8 magnitude earthquake jolted northeastern Japan on Saturday, the country’s meteorological agency said.

The quake occurred off the coast of Miyagi prefecture at 10.27 a.m. local time (0127GMT) at a depth of 51 kilometers (32 miles), according to the agency.

Authorities did not issue a tsunami notice following the tremor.

Earlier, the agency put the magnitude of the earthquake at 6.6 and depth at 60 kilometers (37 miles).

