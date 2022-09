A magnitude 6.8 earthquake struck southeastern Taiwan, local media reported on Sunday.

The earthquake that caused shockwaves in most parts of Taiwan took place at a depth of 7 kilometers (4.4 miles), said a local Taiwan News outlet, citing the US Geological Survey.

No material or life loss was reported so far from the quake that jolted Taiwan's southeastern Taitung County.

Meanwhile, the Japanese Meteorological Agency (JMA) issued a warning of a short-term tsunami following the earthquake.