Malaysia announces virus measures for foreign arrivals

Malaysia on Friday announced several measures for all incoming travelers, including from those from China, as the world’s most populous nation has seen a rise in coronavirus cases.

“Those who are found to be feverish, symptomatic or have self-declared (COVID-19) symptoms will be referred to a quarantine center, or to the health authorities for further checks,” Health Minister Zaliha Mustafa said in a statement.

“At the same time, all those with a history of travelling to China within 14 days of their arrival will be required to undergo an RTK-Antigen test, and samples will be sent for genome testing if they are positive for COVID-19,” news website Free Malaysia Today quoted the statement as saying.

The measures also apply to those “who have close contact with individuals who have travelled to China within 14 days, or exhibit influenza-like illnesses (ILI) or severe acute respiratory infection (SARI).”

This May, Malaysia had ended mandatory testing for all incoming vaccinated travelers.

Malaysia’s announcement comes after Japan, the US and Italy said they will require negative COVID-19 tests from travelers coming from China.

However, Beijing has said the COVID-19 requirements being imposed by countries on travelers from China should be based on science.

“China believes all countries’ responses to COVID-19 should be scientific and fair,” Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said on Thursday.

China is facing an explosive spike in infections after dumping its strict “zero-COVID” policy this month, following unrest and unprecedented protests in parts of the country.