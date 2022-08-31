Malaysia's ex-Premier Mahathir Mohamad hospitalized with COVID-19

Former Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad tested positive for COVID-19 and was hospitalized for observation, his office said on Wednesday.

“Dr. Mahathir has been admitted to the National Heart Institute for observation for the next few days as advised by the medical team,” said a statement issued by his office.

In February, Malaysia’s veteran leader Mahathir, 97, was admitted to National Heart Institute in Kuala Lumpur and recovered after many days of inconsistency in his health conditions.

In 2006, he had a heart attack, and the following year, he suffered another.

Mahathir, who led Malaysia to unprecedented economic growth, served as the country's longest-serving prime minister from July 1981 to October 2003 and then again from May 2018 to March 2020, making up 24 years.