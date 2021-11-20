Malaysia's largest travel fair MATTA kicks off

A two-day travel fair aimed at reviving the tourism industry kicked off on Saturday at the World Trade Centre (WTC) in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

The regular event organized by the Malaysian Association of Tour and Travel Agents (MATTA) had to be postponed after COVID-19 epidemic outbreak in the country.

Various countries set up stalls at the fair to provide information and offer travel and vacation packages.

After a 21-month hiatus due to the pandemic, the fair is back for the 49th time, with regional countries South Korea, Taiwan, the Philippines, and Japan represented.

Turkey was the only non-regional country represented in the show, according to the Turkish Embassy in Malaysia, and it was a source of great pride.

East Malaysian State President Datuk Seri Panglima Haji Hajiji bin Noor and Minister of Interior Datuk Seri Panglima Sr. Haji Safar Bin Untog, as well as Turkey's Ambassador to Malaysia Merve Safa Kavakci, paid a visit to the Turkey booth.

The Malaysian officials were given information on post-pandemic travel conditions in Turkey.

"Malaysia is an important tourism center in the region. Our country also has a similar leadership in its geography. It is important that the two friendly countries cooperate in this field as well, and share their experiences and join forces, especially in the context of the rapidly rising concept of halal tourism in the world. For this, we are working together with our Malaysian friends," the ambassador told Anadolu Agency.

During the two-day fair, the Kuala Lumpur Culture and Promotion Counselor will give information about destinations and tourism products in Turkey and answer guests' inquiries about post-pandemic travel conditions.

The tourism organizations at the Turkish booth will inform attendees about the Black Sea and Southeastern Anatolia vacation packages, as well as the destinations of Istanbul, Cappadocia, Pamukkale, and Konya, which attract great attention in Malaysia.