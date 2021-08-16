Malaysia's premier, Cabinet resign

Malaysia’s prime minister and his Cabinet have tendered their resignations to the country’s king, a minister said on Monday.

Muhyiddin Yassin becomes the country’s shortest ruling prime minister as he steps down after just over 17 months in office, following bitter infighting in the ruling Perikatan Nasional (PN) coalition.

“Thank you for the opportunity to, once again, serve the nation. May God bless Malaysia,” Khairy Jamaluddin, the science, technology and innovation minister, said as he confirmed the development in an Instagram post.

Muhyiddin, who had a meeting with Malaysia’s king that lasted about 40 minutes, is expected to address the nation soon.

AA