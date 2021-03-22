Massive fire breaks out at Rohingya camp in Bangladesh

Hundreds of shanties were gutted after a massive fire broke out at Rohingya refugee camp in southern Bangladesh on Monday, according to eyewitnesses and authorities.

"We have got the report of fire and we responded to the incident. We are trying to control the blaze," Mohammad Shamsud Douza, additional commissioner of the Refugee Relief and Repatriation Commission, told Anadolu Agency.

Meanwhile, eyewitnesses at the camp in Cox's Bazar said the fire started at around 3.30 p.m. local time (1030GMT) and it is still burning.

"More than 700 tents have been gutted while the fire has gone almost out of control," Mayyu Khan, Rohingya youth leader, told Anadolu Agency.

Muhammad Ayyub, another Rohingya representative, told Anadolu Agency over phone that at least one woman, 19, and two children aged six and nine years old were reportedly killed and several others are still missing.

The fire department has reportedly dispatched a team to the scene, he also said, while the fire brigade trucks are yet to arrive.

