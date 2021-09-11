MIKTA urged parties in Afghanistan to observe international law, protect human rights

The group of countries known as MIKTA, urged parties in Afghanistan on Friday to observe international law and protect human rights.

The foreign ministers of Mexico, Indonesia, South Korea, Turkey and Australia released a statement that underlined the importance of the protection of Afghan women and their rights in the nation’s future and for all citizens, including children and minorities.

The statement stressed the prominence of preventing and combating terrorism in Afghanistan and warned that its territory should not be used by any terror organization to threaten or attack another nation.

“We call for strengthened efforts to provide humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan, and on all parties to allow immediate, safe and unhindered access for United Nations agencies and other humanitarian organizations providing assistance,” it said.

Just weeks after capturing the capital, Kabul, the Taliban announced an “interim government” in Afghanistan on Tuesday to be led by Mullah Mohammad Hasan Akhund.

MIKTA is an informal partnership that was established in 2013.

AA