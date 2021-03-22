Myanmar: Junta continues to kill anti-coup protesters

The military regime in Myanmar killed five more civilians in its latest acts to suppress the anti-coup sentiments in the country, according to the local media.

Four people, including a 15-year-old boy, were killed in a raid launched by the junta forces on Sunday night in the Mandalay district of central Myanmar, news website Myanmar Now reported.

Another person was killed in Mandalay's Chanmyathazi Tsp area. The unnamed civilian was shot dead when people tried to stop the junta forces from removing barriers.

Two Australian citizens were detained last Friday when they were leaving Myanmar on a relief flight, it added.

Nearly 250 people were shot dead in the Buddhist country during the mass protests triggered by the coup launched on Feb. 1 by the Burmese military, officially known as the Tatmadaw.

Around 2,500 others have been detained by the junta regime to suppress the anti-coup movement.

