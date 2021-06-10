Myanmar's Aung San Suu Kyi faces new corruption charge

Myanmar’s deposed leader Aung San Suu Kyi has been hit with fresh corruption charges by the military junta, according to state-run media on Thursday.

The Anti-Corruption Commission found that Suu Kyi illegally accepted $600,000 and gold from the former chief minister of Yangon, the Global New Light of Myanmar newspaper reported.

The paper said she also misused her authority in renting 1.86 acres of land and building in Bahan Township to open Daw Khin Kyi Foundation headquarters, where she served as chairwoman.

It said Suu Kyi was charged under Anti-Corruption Law section 55, which provides for up to 15 years in prison for those found guilty, adding that her next trial is scheduled for June 14.

Suu Kyi and other leaders of her government were taken into custody on Feb.1 as the army seized power. She is also defending herself against other alleged offenses said to be politically motivated including the possession of unlicensed walkie-talkies, violating coronavirus restrictions, and breaching the Official Secrets Act.

The takeover has led to months of demonstrations and a mass civil disobedience movement, which has been met with brutal force. As many as 858 people have been killed in the crackdown, according to the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners, a local monitoring group.

